You Need To Secure Your Home, Here's How

Do you know anything at all about security systems? If you're lost just pondering this subject, you need some facts. This is a costly outlay that can greatly enhance your home's safety, and therefore it is worth your time to learn more.

If you are planning to be away for a while it is important to stop your paper delivery and put your mail on hold until you return. Newspapers piled up in your driveway or mail spilling out of your mailbox is a red flag that no one is home, and this leaves you vulnerable to thieves.

If your security system alarm goes off and scares the burglar away, you can be fined for a false alarm. If the police send someone to check your property in response to a security alert and no burglar is there, it is considered a false alarm. You can be fined and charged because your security system worked.

If you have a lot of unfamiliar people on you social networking accounts, avoid letting everyone know you will be going on vacation. It's great to see new places and take a lot of photos, but posting them while still overseas lets thieves know your home is empty.

Make sure to unplug all of the appliances that can cause a fire hazard after you are done with them. Irons, stoves and toasters should all be unplugged, as electricity can flow at a very high rate if left plugged in. This can prevent a fire or electrocution in your house.

Be sure your valuables are not visible from the outside of your house. Large windows let in a lot of light, but they also allow outsiders to see inside your living space. If you've got street facing windows, be sure and keep them covered.

Do not list your full name in the phone book or on your mail box. This can give possible intruders a lot of information about you and allow them break into your home a lot easier. Instead, only list your last name and possibly your first initial, this is much safer.

Check the batteries of your smoke detector each and every week to determine if they are running low. If your smoke detector is not on, it will not pick up the smoke of the fire, which can lead to a disaster. Use quality batteries that last a very long time on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Make sure that everyone in your family is familiar with the emergency numbers in your phone. Also, have each of these programmed so that it only takes one touch of a button to dial them. This will allow everyone in your house to be of quick service if something goes wrong.

Ask your alarm system if they provide separate entry codes for cleaning people or maintenance men. If they do, take advantage of this feature. In many instances, you can arm the system to allow entry with that code only at specific times of day. This will help prevent potential thieves from entering your house during the evening hours or at other times when they know you might not be at home.

Don't hide your spare house key in an obvious place outside. The days of safely hiding the spare key under the doormat are long gone. Placing your key in an obvious area like this now may help you if you get locked out, but it could also be an invitation for a thief to enter your home. It's best to avoid hiding spare keys on your property. You should either keep a spare key with a trusted neighbor or get a fingerprint or keypad door lock.

Watch out for the home security company that tries to over sell everything to you. There are many offerings from home security companies, including video monitoring, keeping on eye on your home on your television, keyless entry and other such innovations. While all interesting, some might be more than you need. The salesman who tries to sell you everything under the sun is not really looking out for your best interest, and is likely looking at his own bottom line.

If you have to leave home for an extended period of time, do things to make the home look occupied. Put lights on timers so that they turn on in the evening and off at bedtime. Do the same with the television or radio to really make your home appear lived in.

If you want to have a dog at home to deter burglars, do not invest in a guard dogs. These dogs are trained to do their job and are not intended to be loving pets. Instead, pick up a dog at your local shelter, get him obedience training and give him all the love you can.

Build a good relationship with your neighbors. Crime is less likely in areas where the neighbors co-operate with other, keeping an eye out for suspicious behavior. Don't be afraid to make the first move. Offer to watch your neighbor's property when they go on vacation. In the future, they can return the favor.

As said in the beginning of the article, there are several reasons why someone may become concerned about the safety of their home. Instead of hoping fate is on your side, take cautionary steps to increase safety. Remember the tips in this article if you want to make yourself feel safer at home.